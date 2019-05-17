PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Western Conference Finals are coming to Portland Saturday, and the Trail Blazers hope a run at home will reignite their series against the Golden State Warriors.
Currently, the Blazers are trailing two to zero after Thursday night’s game in Oakland, California. At practice Friday, the team worked to shake off that slow start.
Despite another loss on the road, some Rip City stars say they performed much better in game two–now, they just need to turn that into a win in front of the hometown crowd.
“Overall, I think we did a much better job of being active on both sides of the ball and executing a little bit better, and I think it was a better product on the floor,” CJ McCollum, a guard, said.
“It will be fun to get back in front of our crowd, and get that energy on our side,” Damian Lillard, a point guard, said. “Our mentality just has to go out there, to be sharp, to be focused and play to win.”
After Thursday night’s loss, there was a little smack talk from Golden State.
Warriors star Kevin Durant, who has been sitting the series out because of an injury, reportedly said about the Blazers, “Finals? They don’t want to go there.”
Lillard says the team should just shrug off the comment.
“People can say what they want to say,” Lillard said. “He can do all the talking he wants to do, it is what it is.”
Game three tips off at the Moda Center at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
