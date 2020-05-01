Financial institutions, businesses giving back to nonprofits during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Many nonprofits are taking major financial hits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Centro Cultural is a nonprofit with a mission to help the Latino community by providing services like financial guidance, food and youth programs.
Executive Director Maria Rubio says typically around this time of year there's a lot of fundraising, but that's not happening right now.
"Those are just basically put on hold so a chunk of money that we were expecting to bring in between I say February and August we won't be doing," Rubio said.
Rubio says that means a loss of thousands of dollars.
But one local Indian restaurant, Curry & Crust, received a small business loan from Umpqua Bank and wanted to pay it forward.
The restaurant donated 100 meals to Centro Cultural.
"This is a really tough time and we are all going through it one way or the other," said Jyoti Kalia, manager of Curry & Crust Jyoti Kalia. "I was just happy that I found them and that I was able to do something a little thing for the community."
"It means so much, it shows us that we're not alone that there are other people that are out there who are thinking about this and who are also giving back," Rubio said.
A spokesperson for Umpqua Bank added: "Seeing the partnership between Curry & Crust and Centro Cultural is a wonderful testament to the kinds of businesses and nonprofits we support, and the kind of catalyst for community good we strive to be as a bank!"
The Sunshine Division, another local nonprofit that provides food and clothing to people in need, is currently serving record numbers.
Executive director Kyle Camberg says most of the food it distributes is donated, but with the pandemic, food drives just aren't happening right now.
In the last three weeks Camberg says the organization has served six times as many households that it did the same time last year.
But thanks to a $20,000 donation from Advantis Credit Union, that money will help with buying food as well as daily operations.
"You know we're a small to medium size nonprofit so to receive a $20,000 gift is tremendous," Camberg said. "To be able to step up and make sure that we're helping this many families I think is huge."
Sunshine Division was one of five nonprofits that received a $20,000 donation from Advantis.
“We recognize immediate funding is critical to local nonprofits — especially those providing essential services like food, utility assistance, and medical care,” Advantis President and CEO, Bob Corwin, said. “We doubled our donations through Grow to $100,000 and are awarding grants directly to five nonprofits we recognize are providing vital services during this pandemic.”
