PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - From Blazers tickets to bottles of bourbon to meals at Portland hot spots, there's a lot of incentive to bring missing Portland Pickles mascot Dillon T. Pickle home.
The Portland-based collegiate summer baseball team's mascot has been missing for a week now. According to the team's Twitter account, Dillon the Pickle was somehow misplaced on the way back from the Dominican Republic.
Luggage containing the Dillion the Pickle costume was lost on a Delta flight returning to Portland on Jan. 31.
Then, Delta found the costume and delivered it to the team's office on Southeast 92nd Avenue, but didn't notify anyone. Just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Ring Camera captured a person taking the package containing the costume from the front porch.
A very disappointing twist. Dillon was found by @Delta and delivered to our office after hours, with no notification. At 4:58AM, this person stole him off the front porch. This is turned from a mistake by @Delta to a crime. https://t.co/6QtEikCcfP pic.twitter.com/D3mBhSdUxS— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 9, 2022
The team has had to clarify several times that the mascot was indeed stolen: the Pickles are known for internet tomfoolery.
"It’s true! It’s all true! Unfortunately, the beloved Portland Pickles Mascot has been stolen," Portland Police confirmed Wednesday.
The Pickles will stop at nothing to bring Dillon home. And more than a dozen businesses have stepped up to help. Here are some of the sweet rewards being offered for the person or persons who find the missing costume:
.@Powells with the six-pack of pickle picks for the safe return of Dillon! essential reading pic.twitter.com/EW1gP50eS1— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 10, 2022
If you know where Dillon is, call Portland Police.