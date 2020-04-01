Finding connection: Religious organizations use technology to observe upcoming holidays

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three faiths are about to observe upcoming major holidays in a new way, virtually.
Easter, Passover and Ramadan are all important holidays of the Christian, Jewish and Islamic faiths.
FOX 12 spoke with three leaders in the Portland area about how they’re finding creative ways to reach their communities.
For Rabbi Rachel Joseph of Congregation Beth Israel in Portland, she’s helping her community hold virtual seders for Passover.
“The idea is that you pick a Haggadah, you pick the story and the book that everybody wants to use, thankfully they’re all online,” Joseph said. “And then we’re going to split up the parts and we’re going to say, you know, who wants to in charge of this part and who wants to be in charge of, you know, the Four Questions and who wants to be in charge of telling the story and everybody takes turns.”
The religious service and ceremonial dinner would normally involve many people gathered around a table.
But instead now it’ll be done from all different screens so people can stay in communication with each other.
“There really are ways to connect to our tradition and ways to connect to each other,” Joseph said.
The temple has also been holding Friday night Shabbat services online as well so people can tune in to watch live.
For Rolling Hills Community Church in Tualatin, Pastor Bill Towne says they stream their services too.
He says the church will be holding a virtual Good Friday service for upcoming Easter and it’s reaching out in other ways to families as well.
“This Sunday, which is Palm Sunday, we have our families doing virtual palm parades in their houses and so they’re going to send in the videos of those,” Towne said.
Towne says reaching out digitally for all church services is an adjustment.
“The big thing is that instead of speaking to a bunch of people, I’m speaking to a camera,” Towne said. “Obviously I don’t like it, we like being together as people and as a family and but man, so thankful for technology during this time because we’re able to stay connected,” Towne said.
For Harris Zafar, the director of outreach for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community he says during Ramadan they normally have community gatherings in the evenings for dinners.
But he says mosques have had to close due to COVID-19 regulations.
“Though we can’t go to the mosques for Friday prayers now, all over the world the Friday prayer doesn’t end. So do it in your homes,” Zafar said. “When it comes to events like Ramadan, we are focusing more on what we can do virtually.”
But none of these leaders are losing faith that communities will carry on with religious traditions, even if they have to observe holidays a bit differently this year.
“Don’t lose contact with one another. You just need to be more deliberate about things instead of just assuming you’ll see them at the mosque,” Zafar said.
Joseph said, “Just because we’re supposed to be physically distant doesn’t mean that we’re spiritually or emotionally distant.”
“It’s limiting, it’s limiting across the board as far as people just connecting with people but we’re making do,” Towne said.
Here are resources to connect with these faith communities:
The Archdiocese of Portland is also holding all of its upcoming Masses online. Those can be viewed streaming on its website.
