Finding ways to limit stress during times of unrest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Watching images of the U.S. Capitol building can be unnerving and overwhelming for many of us, but there are some things you can to do stay informed, while limiting your stress level.
Kimberly Jayne, an Associate Counseling Professor at Portland State University says what's going on across the country at the capitol, can still have an impact on our lives here.
She suggests setting limits on what you are watching, and what you are looking at on social media.
She says people should take breaks and do something else for a little while during the day.
Jayne says the biggest issue facing many of us right now is noticing how all of this makes you feel.
"One of the things is to be aware you are impacted,” Jayne said. “And so just noticing that your stress level and other feelings might be coming up and maybe not having the same expectations for your productivity or just knowing that you’re gonna have fewer resources so you might be more irritable or you might be more tired or you might have difficulties sleeping so just kind of some awareness about what’s going on."
Just like adults, kids are also impacted by what's going on.
Jayne says children can sense the stress in parents, so it’s important for adults to talk to them about what's going on.
"I think it’s really important that kids know, and children know that they can come to ppl that they trust that they have relationships with and that those ppl can support them during hard times,” said Jayne. “So, I think it’s really critical that we’re providing a sense to children that we’re open we’re available and we want to be with them we want to have these conversations we want to be with them through these things."
Something else to consider is that you are not alone in this. Jayne suggests talking with neighbors, or other friends.
She says you can also channel your stress into doing something nice for others, like sending a card or flowers.
