HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are seeking information about the person responsible for starting the Fir Mountain Fire near Hood River.
The fire was first reported Aug. 1 on private land in Hood River County along Fir Mountain Road.
The fire grew to 313 acres. On Monday, 130 firefighters continued to staff the fire. Operations are focused on mopping up the interior of the fire and locating any hot spots near the perimeter.
Full containment is expected by Wednesday. However, fire danger in the area is still listed as extreme, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Wasco County Sheriff has removed all evacuations from the east side of the fire and reopened Godberson Road to public travel
Helicopters assigned to the fire were set to be released mid-day Monday to return to home areas or staff other fires, according to ODF.
ODF on Monday reported that investigators were able to locate the point of origin of the fire and determined it was human caused. Investigators are asking anyone with information about who started the fire to call the Oregon State Police tip line at 1-800-452-7888.
Suppression efforts have cost more than $3 million, according to ODF.
