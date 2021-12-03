Fire at abandoned SE Portland home causes partial roof collapse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned home in southeast Portland early Friday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a house fire in the 2800 block of Southeast 87th Avenue just before 6 a.m. Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy fire on the second floor.
PF&R said crews were doing interior attack and search of the home when they had to be pulled out due to a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.
According to PF&R, the home was largely boarded up and there were reports of transient activity at the home.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released by PF&R.