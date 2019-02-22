BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A fire ignited early Friday morning at a condo complex and damaged half a dozen cars.
Just before 2 a.m., firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the 14000 block of Southwest Farmington Road on the report of a carport fire.
When crews arrived at the condo complex, they found six burned cars and some heat damage to the exterior of a building, which affected three units.
FOX 12 spoke with the man who lives in the most damaged townhome.
Larry Burbidge said sounds woke him up and he looked outside to see flames. He lost his car and his wife’s car and a lot of items inside the cars and carport storage unit, but said their safety was what was most important to him.
“I don't spend a lot of time thinking in those kinds of situations. I was a submariner for years, you just move in and get it done. If you stop to think you don't survive,” Burbridge said.
He told FOX 12 that the fire blew out his windows and badly cracked his neighbor’s windows. Burbridge and his wife have a place to stay and are just happy their stuff that can be replaced.
Burbridge knows it will take some time to realize all that he and his neighbors lost but said they’ll get through it.
His neighbors called 911 and told him about the fire. They kept getting put on hold and had to call 911 back seven times, then had to go through instructions in several languages before they could actually talk about the emergency.
But once firefighters arrived, they quickly went to work.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
