HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Four people have been displaced by a fire at a Hillsboro condominium on Friday, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m., on the 1400-block of southeast Walnut Street. People living in one of the condos reported smoke and flames in their kitchen.
They were able to get out safely and notify their neighbors to also leave their homes, according to authorities.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and confirm no one was inside. No injuries were reported.
Investigators say it started as an accidental cooking fire.
