Fire at Longview home sets off rounds of ammunition

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Investigators say a house fire in Longview set off rounds of ammunition, and at first, firefighters thought someone was trapped inside.
Just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 3100 block of Columbia Heights Road.
As crews were responding, dispatch advised that there was a possible person trapped inside the building. Dispatch then reported that a man had run back into the home to help save his 71-year-old mother.
Longview police were first to arrive at the scene and they reported that everyone was out. They also advised that the upstairs portion of home was fully involved, and multiple rounds of ammunition were going off.
When fire crews arrived, they made an initial exterior attack. Once the fire was knocked down, crews carefully entered the home and put out the fire, which was contained to the upstairs.
A 71-year-old woman and her 44-year-old son live at the home. They also have multiple cats, rabbits and a dog. Firefighters say no one was injured.
Crews say although the fire was contained to the upstairs, water and smoke damaged most of the home’s first floor.
They say the home will not be habitable for several months due to the damage. The Red Cross is now helping the mother and son with a place to stay.
Investigators say the fire started in the upstairs bedroom but have not yet identified the exact cause.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
