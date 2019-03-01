LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters are investigating a possible arson fire at a storage warehouse in Longview.
Crews responded to the 1400 block of Beech Street at 6:53 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters found fires burning inside and outside the 3,500-square-foot metal building. A motorcycle and a boat burned, as well as a camping trailer and the back of an old trucking shop.
Crews put out the fires and began an investigation. Investigators determined the fire was suspicious in nature and said they're investigating it as possible arson.
Investigators with @LongviewFireDep looking into two suspicious fires that burned a motorcycle, boat, camping trailer and part of an old truck repair shop on Beech St this morning. Firefighters believe it was arson. Nobody hurt. Witnesses being interviewed. pic.twitter.com/GPUM6EsFWZ— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 1, 2019
The cause remains under investigation. Firefighters said the warehouse is used for storage and is not an open business.
Firefighters said the property is used by many homeless people, and crews have responded to numerous recent fires in that area.
