Fire at Newport auto repair shop caused by improper use of power tools

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - An auto repair shop in Newport was damaged by a fire that had started in a vehicle then spread to the building on Thursday.
The Newport Fire Department said crews responded to a car fire in the 300 block of Southwest 9th Street at about 2:20 p.m. Crews were on their way to the fire when they learned the car was located inside an auto repair shop and the building was catching fire.
First crews on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming out of one of the service bay. Everyone inside the building had made it out, and the fire was quickly knocked down. The fire department said one minor injury was reported.
According to the fire department, the cause of the fire was improper use of power tools. The Depoe Bay Fire District, Central Oregon Coast Fire District, Seal Rock Fire District, Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office, Central Lincoln PUD, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Newport Police Department, Pacific West Ambulance and Newport Public Works helped Newport Fire Department crews at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.