VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a fire that occurred at Shanahan's Pub & Grill over the weekend as arson.
Just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Vancouver Fire crews were called out to the bar, located at 209 West McLoughlin Boulevard. The 911 caller, who was a patron on the patio, reported seeing a guy start the fire.
Police said the suspect climbed onto the roof of the building and started the fire before fleeing the area.
Crews arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire.
After the fire, the bar posted to social media asking for help identifying the suspect, who has not yet been arrested.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Vancouver police.
(1) comment
2:00 in the afternoon? While people are at the bar? Dude is carrying a ladder and a bucket of likely accelerant and whatever else in broad daylight? Not typically the move one makes when they're going for an insurance claim. Must be more of a personal grudge deal. But someone's gonna recognize the guy. Weird.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.