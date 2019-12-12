ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A fire that broke out at South Albany High School on Tuesday does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to officials.
Emergency crews from Albany, Lebanon, and Tangent responded to a fire at the high school at 7:20 p.m.
Crews said they extinguished a fire in the construction area of a new part of the school. The gym did fill with smoke as the fire was next to the gym.
School staff and students were inside the building, but they were all safely evacuated.
On Thursday, officials said a thorough investigation revealed that the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Officials said the final cause determination will be revealed in the full fire investigation, which is expected within the next two to four weeks.
