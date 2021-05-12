SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are investigating a fire at a Sweet Home church Wednesday morning.
Sweet Home Fire and the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District, and the Sweet Home Police Department responded to a reported structure fire at Elm Street Baptist at 1150 Elm Street just after 8:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the fellowship hall on fire and went to work to put it out.
"Due to the early 911 call and the quick response of the crew, the fire was contained to the one building," Sweet Home Fire District Chief Dave Barringer said.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and Oregon State Police Arson Investigation Unit responded to assist. The fire is believed to be criminal and believed to be criminal in nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.