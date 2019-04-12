TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A fire at a commercial office building in Tigard has been determined to be arson, and police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the office building, located at 12555 Southwest Hall Boulevard, at around 3:10 a.m. on April 2.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Tigard police detectives deemed the fire to be arson based on evidence located at the scene.
On Friday, detectives released images of a person they are interested in speaking with.
Anyone who recognizes that person can fill out a tip here: www.engage.tigard-or.gov/can-you-id-me, or call the Tigard police tip line at 503-718-COPS (2677).
