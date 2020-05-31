VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An apartment building caught fire late Saturday night in Vancouver, displacing more than two dozen people from their homes.
Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building located at 900 Southeast Park Crest Drive.
At the scene, firefighters found heavy fire already showing from the building. The first crews quickly evacuated residents and worked to extinguish the blaze.
According to VFD, nearly 33 units responded to the fire and it was out by 11:21 p.m.
No one was hurt in the fire and the building was saved. However, ten apartments were damaged and determined to be uninhabitable.
More than 25 were displaced due to the fire, VFD said.
Fire officials said that they are working with the Red Cross to find shelter for the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
