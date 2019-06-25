PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital with serious burns after a fire broke out inside a unit at the Bud Clark Commons apartments in northwest Portland.
Fire crews responded to Northwest Hoyt Street just after 11:30 a.m. and found a small pile of clothes on fire.
They quickly put it out and worked to get the smoke out of the unit.
Officials said the man suffered life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital.
