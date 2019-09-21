VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A fire started on the second story of a split level home Saturday morning.
Vancouver Fire responded to a house fire located in the 13120 blocks of Southeast 11th Street and found smoke and flames coming from a second story window.
Firefighters quickly stretched a hose line to the front of the house to attack the fire from the outside until further back up could arrive.
The fire was knocked down within 10 minutes.
Crews said nobody was home at the time of the fire and no pets were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
