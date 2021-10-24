A fire completely burned a house in southeast Portland and damaged two others early Sunday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A fire completely burned a house in southeast Portland and damaged two others early Sunday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R responded to the house in the 2800 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found it heavily involved with fire and boarded up. A second alarm was called to put out the fire. PF&R said the house is a total loss.

Neighbors told FOX 12 they heard a loud explosion before the fire started.

A house to the east was also heavily damaged. Another house to the south was damaged in the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

PF&R said the fire is under investigation, but does not know the cause. It said the house where the fire started was reported to have heavy houseless activity inside and around it.

