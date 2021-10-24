PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A fire completely burned a house in southeast Portland and damaged two others early Sunday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

A house built in the early 1900s on SE Powell Blvd is a total lost after a fire ripped through it earlier this morning. Two adjacent buildings are also damaged. More tonight @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/FD7pAm0bGA — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) October 24, 2021

PF&R responded to the house in the 2800 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found it heavily involved with fire and boarded up. A second alarm was called to put out the fire. PF&R said the house is a total loss.

Neighbors told FOX 12 they heard a loud explosion before the fire started.

A house to the east was also heavily damaged. Another house to the south was damaged in the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

PF&R said the fire is under investigation, but does not know the cause. It said the house where the fire started was reported to have heavy houseless activity inside and around it.