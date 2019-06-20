COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A fully-involved fire at a property in Columbia County damaged several structures and sent one person to a hospital Wednesday night.
At around 8 p.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to a barn fire in the 64000 block of Pinkney Road near Deer Island.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found the barn up in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to a home, shop and surrounding fields and timber.
The firefighters jumped into action to deploy hose lines and prevent the fire from spreading more, according to CRF&R.
A person had attempted to fight the fire before crews arrived. They were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a Portland area hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Due to long, narrow and rural roads as well as no nearby fire hydrants, it was challenging for crews to get to the fire and put it out more quickly. Additionally, CRF&R said that firefighters had to search the outlying areas of field, brush and timber to suppress many hot spots.
The barn that caught fire had many things inside, including boats on trailers, farm equipment, tools and approximately 750 bales of hay.
CRF&R did not report what caused the fire but said crews planned to remain at the scene overnight to make sure the fire wouldn’t spread any more.
The Scappoose Fire District and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the fire in addition to CRF&R’s four engines, three water tenders, one medic, two chiefs, one support unit and 20 professional and volunteer firefighters.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.