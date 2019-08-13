LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A fire completely burned a storage shed and backhoe in Lake Oswego Tuesday morning.
Fire officials said a passerby called 911 to report a fire on Rosemont Road.
When firefighters arrived, they found a backhoe that had been completely burned and a 30’x30’ storage shed fully engulfed in flames.
Officials said the property is owned by the City of Lake Oswego and used by the Parks & Recreation department for storage. A backhoe that was parked nearby was completely destroyed as was the storage building with all its contents.
Firefighters prevented any fire from spreading to nearby buildings and a very large wheat field.
Officials said Rosemont Road was closed for a little over one hour.
The estimated dollar loss is a total of $365,000 with $145,000 for the backhoe and $225,000 for the building and contents, according to officials.
The area of origin is determined to be in the corner of the property. A stump had been burning for hours but the cause of the stump fire is undetermined.
Both Lake Oswego and TVF&R firefighters responded on this fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.