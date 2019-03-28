Fire captain found not guilty of sex abuse at training facility in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Clark County fire captain accused of sex abuse during a training exercise in Washington County was found not guilty.
A judge ruled Thursday that Scott Taube was not guilty on the charge of third-degree sex abuse. An additional harassment charge was dismissed by the judge, following a request by the prosecutor.
The trial began this week. Taube was arrested in September 2018.
Deputies said they first responded to a sexual abuse complaint in July 2018. A woman said Taube inappropriately touched her in a sexual way during a training exercise two months earlier at the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue facility in Sherwood.
Taube worked as a contract employee for Washington County and was involved in training new emergency medical technicians at the TVF&R training facility, according to investigators. He was not a TVF&R employee.
Taube has also worked as a captain with Clark County Fire District 6.
His attorney released a statement to FOX 12 on Thursday saying, “Scott Taube, a captain with the Clark County Fire Department, was completely exonerated today of allegations that, in 2018, he sexually touched a female paramedic during a training session at the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue training facility in Sherwood, Oregon. Yesterday morning, before trial began, a Washington County prosecutor dismissed a charge of sexual harassment and today, after nearly 2 days of testimony in a trial in Washington County Circuit Court, Mr. Taube was found not guilty of the remaining charge of sex abuse in the third degree.”
