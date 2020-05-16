Fire causes $40k of damages to travel trailer in Lebanon

LEBANON, OR – Firefighters respond to a travel trailer fire in Lebanon on Saturday.
A 32-foot travel trailer caught fire at around 9:00 a.m., according to Lebanon Fire District. Crews on scene reported seeing flames coming out from the roof.
Firefighters made their way into the trailer and found the entire interior of the trailer was on fire.
Thirteen firefighters worked to contain the fire. Once it was extinguished, Lebanon Fire estimated there was $40,000 in damages.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
