Fire crew responds to large truck overturned on Highway 26 in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Hoodland Fire District units were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 26 Wednesday afternoon.
HFD units arrived to find a large truck on its side in the east bound shoulder. The east bound lanes of Highway 26 were partially blocked by the rear wheels that were detached from the truck. The driver of the truck was helped out of the vehicle with witnesses to the crash.
The driver had minor injuries and was transported to a Portland area hospital for a further evaluation. ODOT and OSP remained on scene for getting the truck towed and the scene clear of debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.