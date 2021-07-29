Fire crews contain 3-alarm apartment fire in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Some in Salem are out of a home after a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Thursday.
Fire crews say the first call came in about flames at the Orchard Park Apartments on Kacey Circle just before 7:30 p.m. The fire caused significant damage to one building that had three units. A firefighter had minor injuries and went to the hospital just to be safe. No one else was hurt.
The Red Cross is now helping the people who lived there. A neighbor told FOX 12 it may have started from a barbecue, but fire officials are still investigating what caused it.
