PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire and Rescue says one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on SE Stephens Street near SE 89th Avenue.
Fire crews arrived at 2:32 Sunday morning to find flames and smoke billowing out of the home.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control at 2:48 AM.
However they say the flames did $200,000 worth of damage and the home is now uninhabitable.
One person who got out of the home in time was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries but nobody else was hurt.
Portland Fire and Rescue says the fire started in the kitchen but they are still investigating the exact cause.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
