Fire crews extinguish brush fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters were able to extinguish a brush fire that broke out on Monday afternoon in Washington County. At 6:11p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a dry grass field near Southwest 229th Avenue & Southwest Rosedale Road.
Crews that arrived first on scene worked to surround the fire that was moving toward homes and outbuildings. Firefighters shuttled water with water tenders and stretched hose lines to protect all structures. Nearby landowners were prepared to use dozers to create a firebreak, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and protect all structures within 45 minutes. They spent additional time mopping up and spraying water to prevent hot spots from starting new fires. There were no injuries to residents, firefighters, or animals.
Based on witness interviews and burn patterns, a TVF&R fire investigator has determined that the fire was intentionally set and may be fireworks related. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating.
