SANDY, OR (KPTV) - A car was hit by a semi-truck on Highway 211 Thursday afternoon.
Sandy Fire District responded to a car versus semi-truck crash at the intersection of Hwy 211 & Dubarko Rd around 1:48 p.m.
The two patients in the car were trapped and required heavy extrication, according to officials.
The driver of the car was transported by ambulance with potential serious injuries and the passenger of the car was transported by Lifeflight to the hospital.
Officials said the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
Sandy Fire was assisted by Clackamas Fire District, Sandy Police, Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, & Sandy Public Works.
No further information was released.
