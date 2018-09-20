DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A prescribed burn at Baskett Slough Wildlife Refuge in Polk County created smoke and flames visible along Highway 99 and Highway 22 on Thursday.
Firefighters from various Polk County agencies, including Dallas Fire & EMS and SW Polk Fire District, assisted the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife with the prescribed burn.
Crews started the fire shortly after noon and remained on scene to monitor the fire.
Prescribed burns provide valuable training in a wildland setting, while also helping the refuge maintain its native vegetation, according to firefighters.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.