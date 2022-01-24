GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – An early morning fire in Gresham has damaged a nearly 100-year-old historic building used by the Gresham Chamber of Commerce.
Gresham Fire Department told FOX 12 the fire broke out around 2 a.m. Monday and began in front of the building before spreading inside.
To control the fire, firefighters had no choice but to break out windows to reach the fire.
The Walker Travel agency and Chamber of Commerce building in Gresham went up in flames this morning. #fox12Oregon @GreshamFire pic.twitter.com/7QyKVtVKXo— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 24, 2022
The building, located across from Gresham High School, was built in 1923 and was also occupied by the Walker Travel Agency and a Gresham visitor center.
Gresham Police have confirmed a 43-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.