An early morning fire in Gresham has damaged a nearly 100-year-old historic building used by the Gresham Chamber of Commerce.

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – An early morning fire in Gresham has damaged a nearly 100-year-old historic building used by the Gresham Chamber of Commerce.

Gresham Fire Department told FOX 12 the fire broke out around 2 a.m. Monday and began in front of the building before spreading inside.

To control the fire, firefighters had no choice but to break out windows to reach the fire.

The building, located across from Gresham High School, was built in 1923 and was also occupied by the Walker Travel Agency and a Gresham visitor center.

Gresham Police have confirmed a 43-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gresham Chamber of commerce fire

Image: KPTV

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.