PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people have been displaced after their apartment was damaged by a fire Sunday night.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to an apartment on the 7600 block of North Interstate Avenue at around 10:20 p.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found the fire in a bedroom in a ground floor apartment. The fire was contained to the room and extinguished.
PF&R said no other apartment units were affected.
Two men living in the apartment made it out safely. PF&R said they were displaced due to the fire and the Red Cross is providing assistance.
According to PF&R, the fire is believed to have started after one of the residents dropped a match while attempting to light a candle.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.