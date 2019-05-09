ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A single unit at a St. Helens apartment complex was damaged by a fire that started early Thursday morning.
At around 4:37 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the report of a fire at the Magnolia Villa apartments, located at 2381 Columbia Boulevard.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found larges flames coming from a second story window.
Officials said firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a single apartment unit.
One person living in the unit made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
