GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - No residents were injured after an apartment complex in the Wood Village area caught fire late Thursday night.
Just before 12 a.m., the Gresham Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 22920 Northeast Halsey Street.
Officials said initial reports were that an apartment was on fire, occupants were evacuating, and one person was attempting to extinguish the flames with a hose.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found one apartment unit involved with fire extending to other units.
Officials said the fire was contained to one apartment with minimal extension to another unit.
The American Red Cross is assisting any displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Officials said smoke detectors were in the apartment, but did not alert the occupants to the fire. They would like to remind people to check their smoke alarms every six months to make sure they are working properly.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
