WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a garage in Washington County Thursday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire at a home near Southwest 185th and Southwest Muirfield Street. Crews arrived on scene and found the fire in an attached garage.
The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the garage with no extension to the home.
TVF&R said no one was injured.
The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
