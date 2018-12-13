WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a garage in Washougal Thursday morning.
The Camas-Washougal Fire Department was called out to a home in the 4000 block of C Street at around 5:30 a.m. on the report of a fire.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found the fire burning in an attached garage of the home.
The fire was quickly contained.
Fire officials said there was significant smoke and fire damage to contents of the garage and smoke damage to the rest of the home.
Residents were able to get out of the home safely, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
