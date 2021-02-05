VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Vancouver Friday morning.
The Vancouver Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at the Ashley Terrace Apartments, located at 4500 Nicholson Road, at about 6 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found light smoke coming from a third-story apartment.
Vancouver Fire said a neighbor stated a man was still inside the apartment that was on fire. Firefighters found the man outside on the stairs with smoke staining on his face.
According to Vancouver Fire, the man said he used three fire extinguishers to try and put the fire out but was unsuccessful.
He was evaluated for smoke inhalation by EMS, but Vancouver Fire said he refused transport to an area hospital.
The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the bedroom of the apartment.
There were no other reported injuries.
The Vancouver Fire Marshal Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
