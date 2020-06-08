PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fire damaged a fast food restaurant in southeast Portland Sunday night.
Prior to 11:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at Burger King, located at 1525 Southeast Grand Avenue.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. PF&R said heavy fire was found throughout the building, in the attic space, and on the roof HVAC unit.
The bulk of the fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
PF&R said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.