LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A fire that started at under a carport damages several cars and apartment units on Saturday.
Longview Fire responded to a vehicle fire at the Mountain View Apartments located at 3841 Ocean Beach Hwy around 5:08 a.m.
Officials said the vehicle on fire was under a carport and was spreading to the apartment units upstairs.
As the first fire unit arrived, dispatched told crews there was a person in an affected upstairs apartment unit having a seizure.
Crews said multiple cars were burning under the carport with flames spreading to the second floor. Above the fire area were a total of 8 apartment units, according to crews.
The fire was placed under control at 5:33 a.m. but crews continued to work on the second story units which suffered smoke damage and some fire extension. The fire was fully extinguished by 7:30 a.m.
Medics evaluated three victims while on-scene, one for a seizure, one for difficulty breathing, and one for high blood pressure.
Crews said the fire damage includes four vehicles, damaged to under the carport including a sewer line, and smoke damage to five apartment units.
Longview fire is investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
