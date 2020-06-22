GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled a fire at a fourplex in Gresham early Monday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., firefighters were called out to the 200 block of Northeast Cleveland Avenue on the report of a fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy fire showing from the backside of the building.
Lt. Julie McAllister with Gresham Fire told FOX 12 that the fire started on the second floor.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.
All residents were able to get out of the building safely. No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.
