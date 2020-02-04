KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A family of three has been displaced following a garage fire in Kelso Monday night.
At around 10:40 p.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire 7 Rescue and Longview Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1100 block of North 1st Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found fire in the garage.
Officials said three occupants and their pets were able to make it out of the home. They were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.
Neighboring homes were also evacuated as a precaution.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to the two-story home in under 30 minutes.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
The home sustained about $30,000 in damage, according to officials.
The cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.