PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fire crews are investigating after an attached garage caught fire early Monday morning in southeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the report of a fire in the 4200 block of Southeast 102nd just after 1 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home's attached garage.
All occupants were able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.
PF&R said that while fire damage was contained to the garage, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
