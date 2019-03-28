VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Fire crews are investigating after a detached garage caught fire early Thursday morning in Vancouver.
Vancouver Fire Department crews responded to the report of a fire, located in the 3700 block of Grant Street, at around 12:44 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a 15-by-25 foot detached garage with flames coming through the roof.
Fire officials said the fire was extinguished within five minutes. Crews remained on scene for about three hours putting out hot spots.
No other structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
