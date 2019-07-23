VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Vancouver Monday night.
At around 9:35 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department responded to a fire at Fair Oaks Estates in the 5400 block of Northeast 121st Avenue.
Officials said a passerby reported the fire.
Crews arrived to the home and found heavy smoke coming from inside.
Officials said that the private water supply system at Fair Oaks Estates posed a challenge for establishing a stable water supply. Crews had to saw through a fence separating Fair Oaks Estates from One Lake Place Condominiums to access a hydrant.
The blaze was extinguished 20 minutes after crews arrived. No one was injured.
One person and a dog were displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
