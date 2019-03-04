PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a southeast Portland home early Monday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the report of a house fire at Southeast 115th and Southeast Clinton just after 1:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy fire coming from an attached garage.
Crews had to cut into the roof to ventilate the fire and smoke. The fire was brought fully under control at 2:31 a.m., according to PF&R.
PF&R said the home had working smoke detector, and the homeowners were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is helping two adults who were displaced.
Firefighters faced a wind chill in the upper teens while battling an early morning garage fire in SE Portland at 115th & Clinton. Garage attached to home but @PDXFire was able to mostly stop it from spreading. Everybody out OK but 2 ppl now displaced. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rrfVFyxBmd— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 4, 2019
PF&R said the fire was contained to the attached garage and the adjacent laundry room.
The fire caused about $150,000 in damages.
An investigator is on scene, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation due to structurally unsound garage, according to PF&R.
