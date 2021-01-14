PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fire damaged a home in northeast Portland Thursday morning.

At about 6:14 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at Northeast 26th Avenue and Northeast Everett Street.

PF&R said the fire started in the garage and spread to the home. Power lines over the home caused some issues for crews on scene, according to PF&R.

All residents made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

