SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A home in southeast Salem was damaged after it caught fire early Friday morning.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to a home in the 300 block of 45th Avenue Southeast just before 2 a.m.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a fully-involved house fire.
The homeowner, the only person inside the home, was able to get out uninjured.
Investigators with the Marion County Fire District #1 is working to determine the cause of the fire.
No other details have been released at this time.
