PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled a house fire in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Friday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Southeast 129th Avenue at about 4:42 a.m. When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house.
PF&R said crews attacked the flames from the exterior first before moving inside. The fire was recalled in less than 20 minutes, according to PF&R.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
