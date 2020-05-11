TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A home is Tualatin was damaged after it caught fire Sunday evening.
At around 10:09 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 22600 block of 87th Avenue.
TVF&R said the fire was quickly extinguished once crews arrived to the scene. Firefighters remained on scene to check for hot spots and make sure the fire was completely out.
Only one person was in the home at the time and got out safely.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and how much damaged was caused have not been determined at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
