VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a fully-involved house fire in Vancouver Monday morning.
Vancouver Fire Department said firefighters responded to a house fire in the 12800 block of Northeast 14th Street at around 9:37 a.m.
While firefighters were en route, a column of smoke could be seen.
The first engine arrived at around 9:42 a.m. and found a single-story home engulfed in fire. Officials said flames were showing out of the front window and door.
Additional crews were requested and the blaze was knocked down.
Vancouver fire said the only resident who was home at the time was able to escape the fire and was evaluated with non-life-threatening injuries. The injured person declined medical transport.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshal Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
